A group of teachers and staff left Southeast Lauderdale High School Tuesday morning with one simple mission.
Forming a caravan, they drove through the school district, delivering yard signs and cheers to the school’s seniors, who’ve been out of school since the campus was closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The convoy was designed to remind students that even though they’re apart, they’re still together, Principal Russell Keene said.
“I hope they understand how much we care about them,” Keene said. “When they walked out at spring break, we never had any idea that they weren’t going to return to school … it's a tough situation, but you’ve got to make the best of it.”
Valedictorian Savannah Davis’ home was the first stop on the tour.
“I feel so loved and supported by our community,” Davis said. “I feel like they’re here for us and they understand that it’s really hard; they didn’t want this year to end the way it did.”
The short parade served another purpose, too, Keene said.
“I makes us feel better, because we miss the kids.”
Each of the high schools in the Lauderdale County School District will be distributing yard signs, which are provided by the district, to their graduates.
