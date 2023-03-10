Southeast educator named state's Rural Teacher of the Year

Kenny Watson, who teaches law and public safety at Southeast Lauderdale High School, has been named “Mississippi’s Rural Teacher of the Year” for 2023.
The award, given by the Program for Research and Evaluation for Public Schools, was presented during the recent PREPS Spring Into Action Award Ceremony and Virtual Conference Kick Off on the campus of William Carey University.
Three other finalists, who were also nominated for the state “Teacher of the Year” honor, were recognized at the ceremony. Each was designated the “Rural Teacher of the Year” for their congressional district.
They were Amanda Reeves, a teacher at Quitman High School in District 4; Barbara Lucas, an educator with Okolona High School in District 1; and Ghia Lynn Vinluan, a teacher with Leland High School in District 2.
Watson is a former arson investigator with the City of Meridian Fire Department. He joined the faculty of Southeast High School in fall 2019 as the law and public safety instructor.
A two-year vocational class, law and public safety is for those students who are interested in taking on fire fighter, police officer, EMT and other first responder jobs.
Established in 2021 by PREPS, the Rural Teacher of the Year award is designed to celebrate educators who show a passion for teaching, learning and making a difference in smaller schools and communities.
An educator is chosen from each of Mississippi’s four congressional districts for the award. Then, they advance to compete for the honor of Mississippi Rural Teacher of the Year.
Watson was named the state’s Third Congressional District’s "Rural Teacher of the Year” honoree in early February.
