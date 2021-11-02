Soulé Live Steam Festival returns this weekend

The 18th Annual Soulé Live Steam Festival in Meridian promises a look back at how America’s Industrial Revolution changed society, improving the standard of living across the United States.
This event is hosted at the historic Soulé Steam Feed Works Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5–6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Admission is free for children and students Friday.
The Soulé factory complex will come to life during the festival, as visitors will see the manufacturing process from raw material to finished product. The 1907 machine shop is still powered by a 106’-long, belt-driven drive shaft to operate historic equipment. The Pattern Shop, located on the second floor of the foundry, will have operating antique woodworking equipment.
The museum’s collection of steam engines will operate using live steam, a process in which steam is used instead of compressed air or motors.
Detailed model steam engines will be operating, and a wide variety of demonstrations will be provided by craftsmen volunteers throughout the day.
The Soulé Museum again welcomes the Carousel Organ Association of America’s Fall Rally, which is held outdoors in the Food Court on 4th Street.
After a four-year absence, Railfest returns to the Railway Express Building, featuring model railroading and railroad memorabilia. The Meridian Rails Historical Society is hosting this event, which continues to be a perfect match with the Live Steam Festival.
The Vintage Wheels Car Club, joined by the English Motoring Club and Mer cedes-Benz Club, will host the Soulé Vintage Car Show on Saturday during the event (weather permitting).
