The Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum has canceled the 2020 Soule’ Live Steam Festival and COAA Fall Rally scheduled in November because of restrictions required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"It was a hard decision to make, but we believe it is best for our volunteers and the public," Executive Director Greg Hatcher wrote. "It was almost impossible to host the event and provide the social distancing mandates required by health officials."
The museum has reopened for self-guided tours on a limited basis, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The museum plans to resume the festival Nov. 5-6, Hatcher said.
