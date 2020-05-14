Music fans were treated to something unique on Thursday when Courtney Grant (on viola) and Kris Grant (on marimba) livestreamed a performance from the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian.
The Grants are known as the Sonorous Duo.
The concert, held in partnership with the Meridian Symphony Orchestra, was the latest in a series of brown bag lunches hosted on Thursdays at The Max. The museum has been livestreaming the shows the last two months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
