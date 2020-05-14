Sonorous Duo livetreams performance from The Max in Meridian

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Courtney Grant (on viola) and Kris Grant (on marimba) perform at the  Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian on Thursday. The Grants are known as the Sonorous Duo.

Music fans were treated to something unique on Thursday when Courtney Grant (on viola) and Kris Grant (on marimba) livestreamed a performance from the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian. 

The Grants are known as the Sonorous Duo. 

The concert, held in partnership with the Meridian Symphony Orchestra, was the latest in a series of brown bag lunches hosted on Thursdays at The Max. The museum has been livestreaming the shows the last two months during the COVID-19 pandemic.   

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags