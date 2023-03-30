Join the Marengo County Historical Society as they celebrate a unique event in Alabama’s history at Rooster Day on Saturday in historic downtown Demopolis.
The day begins at 8 a.m. with the Cock’s Crow 5K or 1K Fun Run. The first 50 registered runners will receive a souvenir T-Shirt. After the race, shop the Rooster Fair in Public Square, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., featuring artists, crafters, and makers from around the southeast. What sets Rooster Day apart is that all items are handmade, said Marengo County Historical Society’s Operations Director Kirk Brooker.
“We have attracted a lot of really talented artists, makers and crafters,” said Brooker. “This year we have more booths than ever with a lot of new vendors. The main criteria is that it has to be handmade. You’ll find truly one-of-a-kind pieces from photography, folk art, some with very clever sarcastic wit, which I personally appreciate.
“Other items include pottery, woodworking, leather goods, paintings, bird houses, music boxes, crocheted purses, jewelry, to baked goods and so much more. Between stops you’ll need to refuel at the food court that showcases area favorites including Colonel Rusty’s Rooster Legs, which are turkey legs any other time of the year.”
Brooker said there are a lot of great things for the kids – inflatables, a petting zoo, face painting, balloon art, crafts and paintings, egg tossing and sack races.
“The local 4-H has a booth with live 4-H projects, so there will be chickens and roosters on hand,” Brooker said. “Buddy the Beaver will be here, along with a rope bridge built by local Boy Scout troops. They get together and build a rope bridge in the park for the kids to climb on and walk across, just an awesome feature we have each year.
“We want the kids to get involved and have fun, make memories and also learn a little bit of history, even if it’s kinda unknowingly. “It is definitely worth your time. You will make memories, find a gift or two, or maybe a happy for you to take home. It will be a great day in downtown Demopolis.”
When Rooster Day was started in 2016, the goal was to educate people about this unique event in Alabama history, but not just Alabama, national history as well, said Brooker. Funds raised are used for the continued historic preservation of MCHS.
“It all began in 1919 when Demopolis hosted the great Rooster Auction to raise funds to build a bridge over the Tombigbee River connecting Marengo and Sumter counties, the last link in the Dixie Overland Highway,” Brooker said. Thus was erected the infamous Rooster Bridge through funds raised by auctioning roosters.
“So many people in this area know it as the Rooster Bridge, but don’t necessarily know the story behind it.”
Percy Coleman, president of the Dixie Overland Highway Association and the Demopolis Chamber of Commerce obtained the services of a famous auctioneer from Sumter County, Frank Inge Derby Sr., to conduct the rooster auction. Derby agreed to receive $25,000 if the auction collected $75,000 and nothing if collections were less than this amount. Derby also came up with the slogan “Bridge the Bigbee with Cocks.”
To enter the amphitheater, eat at the barbecue, and attend the other attractions, attendees were required to purchase and wear a rooster button which cost $2 each. An image of the mascot rooster and Derby’s slogan were on the button. There were about 11,000 buttons sold at the 1919 auction.
Derby knew they needed rooster donations from famous people, politicians, actors and everyday people to get this project to work. Donations from the Big Four were obtained - President Woodrow Wilson; Prime Minister David Lloyd George of England; Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau of France; Prime Minister Vittorio Emanuele Orlando of Italy.
In addition, rooster entries were received from Mary Pickford, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, William McAdoo, Helen Keller, Vice President of the United States Thomas R. Marshall, who sent a ten pound white Plymouth Rock, Field Marshall Douglas Haig, and General John J. Pershing.
Helen Keller felt it unladylike to donate a rooster, so she donated a little Blue Hen, which laid an egg during the auction. The egg sold for $15,000 to Greene County.
President Woodrow Wilson’s rooster sold for $55,000, the highest bid of the auction. After $20,000 in expenses was deducted, the total earned was only $45,000, $30,000 short of the $75,000 goal. The shortage meant Derby got a thank you but no money for his work.
For more information or to read the complete history of Rooster Day please visit RoosterDayDemopolis.com, RoosterDayDemopolis on Facebook, or call 334-289-9644.
