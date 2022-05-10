'Something Rotten!' opens Thursday at Meridian Little Theatre

Meridian Little Theatre is welcoming theatergoers to the Renaissance in England, where puffy pants, farthingales, and pewter mugs reign along with Queen Elizabeth I.
The final MLT musical of the 89th Season, “Something Rotten!” is a joyful celebration of everything audiences love about Broadway. The play runs from May 12-14 at 7 p.m. nightly and May 15 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at Meridianlittletheatre.com. The cost is $22, $20 for seniors, military, and students.
The sibling protagonists and playwright wannabes, Nick Bottom (Douglas Coleman) and Nigel Bottom (Keith Farmer), are perpetually failing to find their way out of the shadow of their mid-1590s contemporary, William Shakespeare (Austin McGehee).
In a desperate attempt to out-Bard the Bard, Nick consults with a soothsayer, who informs him that the future of theatre involves acting, singing, and dancing -- sometimes all at once.
So, the Bottom brothers strive to write the world’s very first “musical,” and find themselves caught in a bitter battle with the Bard, and the play's the thing.
Shylock (Ian Garner) wants to support the arts but isn’t allowed to due to 16th-century rules prohibiting a Jewish person from participating yet, he finds an innovative loophole.
Nick’s wife, the spirited and resourceful Bea Bottom (Amy Poole McMinn), finds an unorthodox way to support the family. It’s possible William Shakespeare himself may challenge the bounds of integrity as the story progresses.
Nigel finds his soulmate in Portia (Courtney McDonald) through their mutual love of verse although their affair seems “star-crossed” as her Puritan father, Brother Jeremiah (Zena Limerick) does not approve. Likely however, "All's well that ends well" as Shakespeare might say.
Local businessman Douglas Coleman is a newcomer to the MLT stage. Coleman says he took the plunge to audition when his fellow Meridian Symphony Choir member and now fellow cast member Austin McGehee encouraged him to try out.
“Katie (my wife) and I had seen the play on Broadway in 2015, so I gave it a shot, knowing the last time I was on a stage was my fourth-grade Pilgrim play,” he said. “I was shocked when the cast list came out, and I was the first name on the list.”
“The preparation for the show has been intense,” Coleman added. “Having no experience, I had to be educated on basic terminology like downstage, upstage, etc. But, in addition to lines and songs, I have had to learn dances, including a tap routine. The entire cast has been very supportive and patient with me; they are the true professionals who have supported me through the process.”
One musical number, appropriately titled “A Musical,” runs almost 8 minutes long and includes references to more than 20 Broadway musicals, in addition to the many such references made throughout the play.
Another newcomer to the MLT stage, Stephen Thomas, is no stranger to impressing Meridian and Lauderdale County residents with his dance skills in competitions such as the fundraiser “Dancing Like the Stars.” Thomas credits his formal training to Elegance Ballroom, but he watched MTV, recorded the videos and hit rewind-pause to master his favorite dance steps. .
Thomas plays the minstrel, the walking narrator throughout “Something’s Rotten!” He travels in and out of scenes while helping the audience understand the plot.
“This has been a wonderful experience, thanks to the guidance of Jennie House, the music director and Carol Merrill, our choreographer,” Thomas says. “I’ve always wanted to audition, but I never had the courage. The MLT cast and crew have been so supportive; they are so talented. It makes it easy to do what I love to do most: sing and dance”
The costumes – more than 100 of them designed by Andrea Thaggard – are an intrinsic part of this show, spanning medieval gowns, corsets, and Puritan habits to modern-day rainbow sparkles. There are even dancers dressed as eggs in one scene.
Thaggard, a mother of ten, still finds time to put in the effort to make MLT costumes authentic.
“I study the period and select pieces for each production. I purchase; I measure, and I pray they fit,” she said. “Then, we tag the costumes, and with the help of Carol Sue Wiggins and Kathy Anderson, we make it come together. In this play, each character has 3-4 costume changes, but I feel like when the performers look beautiful and feel beautiful, even the shyest actor or actress can blossom. Our costumes and Dan Talley’s magic with set construction create an experience like no other for our audience.”
“This one is for the Shakespeare fans, musical theatre lovers, and appreciators of irreverent humor, said Director Tiffany McGehee. “The singing, dancing, and humor of “Something Rotten!” generate smiles all around, though MLT suggests audience members be 13 years and older.”
