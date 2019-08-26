Some Meridian road projects on hold, due to lack of funding

This week, Meridian public works crews are scheduled to begin paving a stretch of North Hills Street between Poplar Springs Drive (Highway 493) to just east of 16th Avenue.
The section is less than a half-mile long and marked with potholes.
Linda Johnson, who lives nearby, said she supports the project, even if it does not cover the whole street.
“I feel very good about that,” said Johnson, who described North Hills Street as “very bumpy.”
Public Works Director Hugh Smith would like to smooth out of the rest of the street and many others in the city, but the money isn’t there, he said.
“This is just one section of a heavily-traveled road that needs to be addressed, but it goes back to funding, having a funding source in place that will address the entire section of North Hills from Highway 39 to Highway 19,” he said.
To pave the section, the city will use 650 tons of asphalt at a cost of $51,000, Smith said.
The city has paid for most road paving projects through a $7.5 million bond issued in 2014, but there is approximately $400,000 left in the bond, Smith said.
He estimated it would cost $1.4 million to pave all of North Hills Street.
Although there is not a line item for paving in the city's annual budget, money is set aside for road maintenance, such as pothole patching and sidewalk work, Smith said.
Appropriations from the state's internet sales tax program earmarked for infrastructure improvements will help the paving program in 2020, Smith said.
This year, the city completed paving work on Fifth Street between 25th and 49th Avenues and on sections of 17th,18th and 65th Avenues, according to Smith.
Sections of Oakwood Avenue and Northwood Street are next on the schedule, he said.
Traffic on the part of North Hills Street that is being worked on this week will be blocked from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to the city.
Inclement weather could delay the project, Smith said.
Motorists will be detoured along Country Club Drive from North Hills Street to 43rd Street, 43rd Street from Country Club Drive to Poplar Springs Drive and Poplar Springs Drive from 43rd Street to North Hills Street, according to the news release.
At nearby Broadmoor Wine and Spirits, Jack Blackledge, said the road work will cost him some business, but he can live with that.
“It will be a little inconvenience for the customers, but it needs to be done," said Blackledge, who owns the store with his wife.
"That’s terrible. It needs fixing. We can deal with it for a few days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.