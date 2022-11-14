As state and local elected officials look toward elections next year, two Lauderdale County officials have already decided not to run again.
In a Council of Governments meeting Monday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie and District 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells announced they will not seek another term.
Sollie, who looks to retire at the end of his term after 40 years of law enforcement, said his decision was made after much prayer, reflection and discussions with his wife. He said he would serve out the remaining 14 months of his term before handing the reigns to someone else.
Sollie said he knew of one individual who would be announcing their candidacy for sheriff soon, but he would let the candidate identify themselves when the time came.
Wells, who serves as president of the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, also said he would not seek another term, although he would not be leaving public service.
Instead of supervisor, Wells said he would ask voters to elect him as Lauderdale County Coroner.
Current coroner Clayton Cobler has not yet announced whether or not he would run for another term.
