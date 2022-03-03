'Soleful': MCC Women's History Month celebration incorporates shoes, discussions, advice

“Who can walk in our shoes better than we can?”
That was just one of the take-a-ways Meridian Community College student Heather Jayroe gleaned when participating in MCC’s first Women’s History Month celebration held Wednesday in the MCC-Riley Workforce Development Center.
Incorporating the theme, “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,” keynote speaker Mississippi University for Women President Nora Roberts Miller told and showed the luncheon audience her love of shoes using them as life metaphors. From running shoes, which fuel her determination, to flip-flops, which serve as a reminder for recovery and pampering, to pumps that aid her in taking care of business, shoes of all kinds can serve as reminders.
“Sometimes you just have to be ridiculous,” she laughed as she showed a photo of tuxedo-style stilettos. When she displayed a picture of an orthopedic boot for an ankle injury, she said, “this is to remind you that you need to embrace whatever support you’ve got.”
“Women, like so many other areas, have a lot more roles to fill, and they require a lot of shoes,” she said.
When asked about her accomplishments, Miller noted that she’s been fortunate to be at the right place at the right time. “But you have to do the work to make sure you’re at the right place at the right time, and you’re able to take advantage of it,” Miller said.
She also urged the audience to believe in themselves, ask for support, admit mistakes, and dress for the job they wanted.
Brandon Dewease, MCC director of student engagement and a member of the MCC Women’s History Month celebration committee, said the Women’s History Month luncheon was a way to spotlight women. “At MCC, they make up our largest demographic, and we want to be certain we stop and celebrate the plight of women in all that they have and will invest in our culture.”
