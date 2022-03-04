Solar panels unveiled at Northeast Middle

The Lauderdale County School District on Thursday celebrated a new tool to improve energy efficiency by unveiling a new solar panel array at Northeast Middle School.
The array consists of 688 panels and is capable of producing about 223.7 kilowatt hours, about 35% of the school’s energy needs.
The panels, which are expected to reduce the school’s energy costs by almost $30,000 per year, are part of LCSD’s 16-year, $14 million comprehensive plan with Entegrity, an energy, sustainability and solar development company, to improve energy efficiency throughout the district.
Superintendent John-Mark Cain said the array is the largest solar panel project at a K-12 school in Mississippi. The panels, he said, save taxpayer money by reducing utility costs for the school and also provide a unique educational opportunity for students.
“Not only does this provide the new and latest innovation, it also helps provide introducing new technology to our students,” he said. “We’re going to see, in our state and in our country, we’re going to see it expanding rapidly, and so this is exposing them to a whole new industry that’s coming alive.”
Entegrity Business Development Executive Ryan Burrage said his company was proud to partner with LCSD on the solar project, and he looked forward to seeing the benefits the array would bring to the school.
“Entegrity is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Lauderdale County School District,” he said. “Dr. Cain and the board not only saw the possibility to save with efficiency but how to invest their savings, both enhancing students’ current learning experience and ensuring a successful future for their schools.”
Cain said the solar panel array was only possible through the partnership of the community. The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors helped with preparing the site, Community Bank helped with funding and the Public Service Commission helped the district navigate regulations on electric power.
“As we see here with all the stakeholders involved, it's truly a partnership,” he said. “It is a community effort, something we can all be proud of. It’s going to be here for many, many years, and it’s going to help taxpayers of Lauderdale County money.”
Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey said the solar panel array benefits the district by reducing costs and adding redundancy to the electrical grid.
With the project's completion, Bailey anticipates other school districts in Mississippi seeing its benefits and exploring solar arrays of their own.
