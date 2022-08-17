MEMORY LANE

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Don Mcmurtry and Lorene “Sunshine” Ashmore, residents of Aldersgate Retirement Community in Meridian, had quite a time participating in a “sock hop” at the center on Tuesday. Residents were encouraged to dress like the 1950s for the event, which also included music and classic cars.
Pat and John Maloney dressed up like characters from "Grease."

