Residents are encouraged to be safe have a designated driver if they’re drinking as Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department plans sobriety checkpoints over the holiday weekend.
The checkpoints, which will be held at different locations each night, are planned through Tuesday as LCSO looks to crack down on drinking and driving.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said sobriety checkpoints are different from roadside safety checkpoints in that the sheriff’s department is required to publish when and where they will be.
“It’s two different things,” he said.
Checkpoints include:
•Sept. 3 - 10-11 p.m. at Old 8th St Rd @ Midway Baptist Church
•Sept. 4 - 11 p.m. to midnight at Jeff Davis School Rd @ Old Wire Rd
•Sept. 5 - midnight to 1 a.m. at Shiloh Vimville Rd @R Irby Rd
•Sept. 6 - 1-2 a.m. at Causeyville Rd @ Zero Rd
