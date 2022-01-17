Snow vanishes as temperatures climb

The snow that greeted many East Mississippi residents Sunday morning is mostly gone and will continue to melt rapidly as temperatures climb into the high 60s by midweek.
Snow fell throughout the state Saturday night and into Sunday with some areas of the state reporting more than 6-inches of accumulation.
In Lauderdale County, emergency personnel reported ice on overpasses and bridges and temporarily closed the 18th Avenue overpass Sunday morning due to dangerous conditions. It has since reopened.
Although the county did see some accumulation, much of the snow melted by the end of the day Sunday as temperature started to rise.
The threat of snow is unlikely to return in the next few days. The National Weather Service 7-day forecast shows temperatures climbing until midweek, reaching a high of 69-degrees on Wednesday.
Instead of snow, the warmer weather is forecast to bring rain and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday night.
