Skating enthusiasts, community members and kids are invited to come out to Ben Arthur Davis Park on Wednesday, Nov. 16 as city officials unveil designs for the future Meridian skatepark.
The city council in May approved a $14,250 contract with Grindline Skateparks Inc. to gather information from the local skating community and design a custom park that would meet Meridian’s needs.
Grindline CEO Matt Fluegee and more than two dozen community members discussed the needs and wants for the skatepark in a June meeting at Union Station. Fluegge said he would take the information from the meeting, as well as from an online survey, to help guide his company’s design.
The skatepark presentation kick off party, which is set to run from 5:30-7:30 p.m., will be both a celebration of the future park as well as an opportunity for residents will be able to see the conceptual design.
Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey, who has been leading the city’s skatepark effort, said the kick off event will feature food, door prizes, bounce houses, skateboarding, roller skating and more. There is no cost to attend, she said, and everyone is invited to join in the festivities.
“It’s going to be great for all ages,” she said.
Lindsey said she is working with Meridian Parks and Recreation, Community Development and IT departments to make sure everything was on track for the event.
With the presentation of the design, the skatepark moves into a fundraising phase. Lindsey, local business owners and skaters previously said numerous grant opportunities would be available once a design was complete.
While the city agreed to pay for the design, the construction of the park will be up to local residents to cover.
Fluegee said previously the going rate for skatepark construction is about $60-$65 per square foot. With the city’s design based around a 10,000 square foot park, he said construction costs would be $650,000 - $700,000.
Fundraising the entire amount would not be necessary to get the park going, Fluegee said as the construction will be split into two phases. Once roughly half the funds are raised, he said, about 4,000 square feet can be built for the public to use while efforts are made to raise the rest of the funds.
