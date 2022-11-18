Skate park design unveiled; fundraising drive launched

Local skateboarders, families and city officials gathered at Ben Arthur Davis Park Wednesday to view the design for a skatepark in Meridian.
While skateboarding enthusiasts have been advocating for a skatepark for several years, efforts to design the park began in May when the Meridian City Council approved a $14, 250 proposal from Seattle-based skatepark construction company Grindline Skateparks Inc.
As part of the design phase, Grindline CEO Matt Fluegee met with skateboarders, community leaders and city officials at a community meeting in June to understand what residents wanted and how to design a skatepark that fit the skating community’s vision.
On Wednesday, Fluegee said he hopes his design incorporates everything Meridian had wanted.
“We’re really excited about it,” he said. “(Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey)’s requirement was that it needs to be the best in Mississippi, and we feel really strongly that it’s going to be.”
Local officials celebrated the plan as efforts now turn toward raising the estimated $750,000 needed to bring the design to life.
Councilwoman Lindsey said building a skatepark will both provide a safe place for skateboarders and provide another recreational opportunity for Meridian’s youth.
“It was so important to me to bring things that are missing in this community to add to the community,” she said.
Local skateboarder Chase Clark said he thought the skatepark was a great idea, and the city had chosen a good location in Ben Arthur Davis Park.
Clark, who has been skating for about seven years, said options for skateboarding locally are slim, and he had been struck several times by vehicles while skateboarding in the street.
For Jaywaun Johnson, Wednesday’s event was the culmination of years of meeting with city officials and advocating for a skatepark to be built in Meridian.
‘I’ve been advocating for seven years, back when Percy Bland was in office,” he said. “Time and time again it’s just been shot down and no one’s really wanted to pick it up.”
Working with Lindsey, Johnson said the skatepark proposal finally took off and led to the design unveiling. After seeing the design, he said he was excited to get to work raising the funds.
“I love it,” he said. “The design is great. The flow looks nice. I know I’m excited for it, but I’m more excited to see all these kids get out on it too.”
With fundraising kicking off at the design unveiling, Johnson said now is the time for the community to lend their support for the park. Donating to the park’s fund, supporting local skate shops and spreading the word about the city’s plan will all help take the design from paper to pouring concrete and bring Meridian’s skatepark to life.
Moving forward, Lindsey said a fund is being set up through the Community Foundation of East Mississippi for residents to donate toward building the park.
