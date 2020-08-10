Six months after COVID-19 closes schools, a new year starts for Lauderdale County, Meridian students

With schools being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students and teachers are ready for classes to resume, whether in the classroom or online.
“It feels great to have to the kids back, they're excited to see each other,” Southeast Lauderdale High School Principal Russell Keene said Monday as the school reopened. “Some of them haven’t seen each other in several months.”
The Lauderdale County School District welcomed back about half of its students on Monday. Students with last names beginning with A-K have classes on Monday and Tuesday while students with last names starting with L-Z will attend classes on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is a distance learning day, and schools will follow this schedule until after Labor Day.
Along with a modified schedule, students are also being required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Southeast student Christian Gray noticed those changes within a few hours of being back on campus. While the junior is excited to start the new year, he also expects it to be challenging.
“It definitely will be different – after growing up all your life being able to hug everybody on the first day, now you have to stay from them and fist bump,” Gray said. “I will definitely remember it when I grow up.”
Fellow student Lindsey Higginbotham hopes to enjoy her senior year with no problems.
“It's exciting and nerve-wracking," she said. "Because I don’t want it to get cut off because of the coronavirus."
Over at Northeast Elementary School, Principal Anita Wansley is starting the year with an extra challenge – it's her first year as the school's head administrator.
Despite that challenge, the pandemic is giving her an opportunity to build relationships with students and parents.
“I think we were all excited just to get back," she said. "Having children's voices and excitement in these hallways is what we all have been wanting for months."
Fourth grader Raven Bratton echoed those thoughts.
“I'm happy to be back in school,” she said.
The Meridian Schools began its school year online with teachers conducting classes via Zoom or Google Classroom. Students will use the platforms until at least Sept. 8.
Jymeka Johnson, a fifth grade math teacher at Poplar Springs Elementary, spent Monday getting her students set up for class.
“It's just like any first day of school, but the only difference is that they can’t be with me," she said. "I'm glad to be back in the classroom, and I wish I could have students, but I know that their safety is our top priority. For them to be safe at home is perfectly fine to me."
Other districts
Quitman students also returned on Monday, as did students attending Newton Municipal Schools, who are starting the year with virtual learning, then returning on Sept. 8 for face-to-face instruction. Also returning Monday were students at St. Patrick Catholic School and Lamar School.
Students in Newton County began returning Aug. 3 followed by Enterprise students on Aug. 4. Students in both Union and Neshoba County started to return on Aug. 5 , while Kemper County students returned on Aug. 6.
Philadelphia students will return on Aug. 17 and Choctaw Tribal Schools will reopen on Aug. 31.
