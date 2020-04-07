Singer Todd Tilghman's voice echoes far beyond Meridian

It’s a long way from Meridian to Battle Creek, Michigan, Colorado Springs, Colorado or Taos, New Mexico.
But those are just a few places where Todd Tilghman’s voice resonates.
That reach was evident Tuesday when Tilghman performed a Facebook Live concert from the courtyard at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
“Much love from Fresno, CA,” commented one fan as Tilghman bellowed a set of classic rock and gospel tunes, accompanied by The MAX's Visitors Services Manager Aaron Windham on acoustic guitar.
Tilghman’s talent has been on full display during season 18 of the television show, “The Voice” where he’s been competing since February.
During his first appearance, judge Kelly Clarkson likened Tilghman’s voice to the raspy sound of Chris Stapleton and Kenny Rogers.
In a pre-recorded session Monday night, Tilghman advanced in a battle round performance against Jon Mullins with a performance of Shenandoah's "Ghost in This House."
Adjusting to the worldwide stage has been challenging for Tilghman, a father of eight who is used to preaching at Cornerstone Church in Meridian, where he grew up.
“It’s unreal,” Tilghman said of his new-found fame. “All of it is super-humbling…it’s unbelievable.”
“I knew that I could sing, I knew I wasn’t a bad singer,” the 42-year-old emphasized. “But I didn’t realize it was something everyone would love as much as they seem to.”
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tilghman is urging his fans to stay connected through music.
“Music gives us hope and music gives us happiness,” he said. “It’s a little bright spot in all of this.”
And he hopes the crisis will bring people together when they need each other the most.
“A lot of people say that life will never be the same again,” he said. “I don’t think it will, but I think it will be better. I think we can make life better.”
The next episode of “The Voice” is at 8 p.m. on April 13.
