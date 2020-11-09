Not too many 25-year-olds could top singing at the historic Temple Theatre with Randy Houser, Todd Tilghman, and Scott McQuaig, but those 25-year-olds aren’t Meridian native Emily White.
While White kicked off the weekend on Thursday at the Temple, she shut it down on Saturday with a reception at Union Station celebrating her new release, “Child of Mississippi." The record consists of 12 tracks of classic country tunes with a handful of original songs.
The event was sponsored by Garrett’s Sporting Goods, Meridian Plastic Surgery, Laurie Cobb with Pigford and Corey, Jean’s Restaurant, Missionscape, and Mississippi Music.
White continued the celebration at The Brickhaus Brewtique, where she was joined by John Fera, Steve Wilkerson, and her mother, Angela.
When she first performed at nine years old before a crowd of 5,000, White knew she wanted to be a professional performing artist, finding her place in the music community.
“I grew up on classic country, and I’ve always wanted to bring back the roots of where it all began," White said. "That's exactly what I'm doing with the new music.”
A singer/songwriter, White has performed with the likes of Mo Bandy, Jeff Bates, Confederate Railroad, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, and the country/rock sister trio, Southern Halo.
“I never thought I would be so blessed with the things I have accomplished," White said. "I’ve met so many wonderful people on my journey through music and am looking forward to what the future will bring me."
"Child of Mississippi,” released by Creative and Dreams Music Network, LLC, can be purchased along with all of White’s music at emilywhitemusic.com.
