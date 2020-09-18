Monday looks to be a good day for Jamal Roberts following his successful run on a recent singing competition.
The city will honor Roberts with a parade at 6 p.m. at Dumont Plaza in downtown Meridian.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Roberts, a 2016 Meridian High School graduate, recently competed on BET’s Sunday Best, a gospel singing competition. Roberts was one of the top three finalists on the show.
