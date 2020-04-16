Singer Amy Lott livestreams her hopeful message from The MAX in Meridian

Amy Lott’s return to Meridian Thursday was well worth the drive from Philadelphia.
The singer-songwriter stopped by the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience to live-stream a short concert from the museum’s courtyard.
In a set bookended by Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and the spiritual standard “Amazing Grace,” Lott delivered a simple message of hope and resilience.
In between, she sang a few of her own originals, as well as “She,” the country rock classic co-penned by Meridian native Chris Ethridge.
Lott said she took the gig at The MAX for two reasons: she was going stir-crazy at home, and she needed to remind people about the healing power of music, especially during times of trouble such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are some many great things about it,” Lott said following her performance. “It makes us feel better, it brings us together. It not only makes your body feel better, it makes your soul feel better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.