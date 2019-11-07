Sign, officials hint of downtown Meridian jobs

Drivers heading in or out of downtown Meridian on 22nd Avenue can’t miss it – a giant banner on the side of the old Melton Hardware building promising an announcement party on Nov. 14.
Just what will be announced isn’t clear.
Workers were inside cleaning the building at 2201 Front St. Thursday afternoon.
According to records from the Lauderdale County Tax Assessor’s office, the property is owned by Progressive Properties LLC.
The address on file for that business is 12340 Quitman Meridian Highway, the same address as Progressive Pipeline. The date of deed for the Melton Hardware building is June 19, 2019.
Progressive Pipeline calls itself “the industry leading pipeline construction and maintenance company” that has “completed over 500 projects at a value of over $2 billion,” according to its website.
The company also has office space inside the nearby EMBDC office on 22nd Avenue.
Until recently, the former Melton Hardware building housed a hair products store that moved down the street to the old Brown Printing building.
A post about the Nov. 14 event on the Facebook page for the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation says "Exciting things happening in Meridian!"
Mayor Percy Bland did not have any details to share, but said he was eagerly awaiting the announcement of a new business for downtown.
A representative of the company and Bill Hannah, the president and CEO of EMBDC, said they could not provide any information on the announcement.
The event is open to the public and scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the building.
