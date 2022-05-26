Sign of the times

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

 

Drivers passing the Visit Meridian office on Front Street likely wondered what a crew from Mitchell Signs was doing on Wednesday. They were shoring up the sign, said Dede Mogollon,  director of Visit Meridian.

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

 

