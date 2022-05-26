Sign of the times

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Drivers passing the Visit Meridian office on Front Street likely wondered what a crew from Mitchell Signs was doing on Wednesday. They were shoring up the sign, said Dede Mogollon, director of Visit Meridian.
A Visitation for Walter B. Staniscavage Jr. will be Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., at Webb & Stephens Downtown. A Graveside Committal will take place Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 11 a.m. at Mississippi Veterans Cemetery, Newton.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Richard Overstreet Jr., 59, of Toomsuba, who passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services for Mr. Jaqualyn Darby are Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. Burial: Sunset Cemetery, Meridian. Viewing: one-hour prior to service at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Funeral services for Mr. Gary Moffite are Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2 p.m., at St. Mary Baptist Church, Meridian. Burial: Sunset Cemetery, Meridian. Viewing: Friday, May 27, 2022, 5-6 p.m., at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Brenda Brown, 65, of Meridian, who passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital, Meridian.
