Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Doug White, a city of Meridian worker, installs a sign denoting a portion of Eighth Street as “David Ruffin Blvd.” Thursday morning. Ruffin, who was born in Whynot and claimed Meridian as home, was one of the singers of The Temptations and performed chart-topping hits such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”