Sidewalk work underway on Old Highway 80 West in Meridian

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Residents who live on Old Highway 80 West in Meridian will soon experience a safer walk as crews continue a sidewalk project through their neighborhood.
Once completed, the sidewalk will stretch three miles from Western Gardens, an affordable housing development, past Oakland Heights and Oakland Heights Elementary School and onto Highway 19.
The project is primarily funded by a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant, with a portion paid for by the city.
The project is expected to be finished early next summer.
