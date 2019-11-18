Lauderdale County deputies are searching for three men suspected of two car burglaries Saturday night.
A homeowner on Hillview Drive called 911 around 10 p.m. to report the men, whom he believed were trying to steal his car, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
The homeowner later determined the men stole three guns from the car before leaving his property, Calhoun said.
After a sheriff's deputy responded, he heard several gunshots up the road and headed to a nearby home.
There, a different homeowner who said he saw two men in his car and another man nearby, came out with his shotgun and exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects, according to Calhoun.
Calhoun said the homeowner believed he had struck one of the men and deputies later learned from a local hospital that someone arrived with a gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged.
“Don’t leave items in your vehicle, like firearms, even at your home,” Calhoun said. “There’s a chance of somebody getting in your vehicle and stealing them and then using those guns for criminal intent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.