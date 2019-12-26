Shoppers in Meridian head out for late season deals

Jeanne Jones walked into her Marion gift boutique Thursday in a sweatshirt designating her the “Christmas Chaos Coordinator.”
This holiday shopping season, though, hasn't been too bumpy.
“It was probably one of the smoothest Christmases we’ve ever had,” she said.
Jones, the owner of Southern Accents, estimated she had nearly 600 customers on the store's busiest day, Black Friday.
“It was good. Shopping local was important to us and people did that,” Jones said. “We were especially proud of the season this year.”
Jones planned to keep the momentum going, with sales of 30 to 50 percent off some items scheduled for Friday.
Debbie Robinson of Meridian went to Bonita Lakes Mall with her grandchildren to exchange some shoes.
“It was really crowded,” Robinson said. “The thing of it is is a lot of people get money so they go back to the mall so they can get stuff for half off. I’ve seen 75 percent off. I’ve seen 50 percent off and I wish I’d seen that before Christmas.”
Donna Melton of Meridian planned to redeem gift cards with her family.
“Probably going to buy for the kids,” she said.
Though she did most of her shopping online while she was at home with her infant daughter, Melton said she still shopped at department stores.
“With clothes, it's hard to know the size. You like to go try things on,” Melton said.
Joy Handly of Greenville said she typically shops after Christmas and finds good deals, but was heading into Belk without a game plan.
“We came out looking for some children’s clothes,” she said. “So far, it hasn’t been too bad. Traffic’s worse than anything.”
Outside Dillard's, Aiesha Brooks of Macon was on the hunt for deals.
“We are just looking for any and everything that’s on sale today,” she said. “Sometimes you can get that extra percentage off that you were looking for in the first place and sometimes you can find the things that people have returned...and it might be hidden treasures for you.”
The excursion was also a chance to spend time with loved ones.
“It’s just about being out with family and friends,” she said.
