Shoppers finalize their Christmas wish lists in Meridian

aerial photo by Boyd Williams / Boyd Williams Real Estate
Shoppers were busy in Meridian Saturday afternoon finalizing their Christmas wish lists ahead of the Friday holiday.
Graveside services for Mrs. Desmaree Walker will be Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cuba, Ala. Viewing: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel.
Graveside services for Mrs. Symerian Tyson will be Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Antioch Cemetery, Daleville, Miss. Viewing: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Berry and Gardner's Chapel #1.
Graveside services for Mrs. Patricia A. Starnes Poythress Nelson will begin at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with…
Graveside services for Mrs. Rebecca Joyce "Jo" Stephens will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Joe Williams and Caleb Hughes officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be ent…
Graveside services for Mr. Larry Carr will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Meridian Memorial Cemetery. Viewing: Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel.
