Meridian police are searching for suspects in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left three men dead and wounded an infant.
MPD officers responded about 3:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of 17th Street where they discovered the four victims. Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third died from his injuries at the hospital.
The three men were identified Wednesday as Jacoby Jones, 21, Kodi Davidson Jr., 23, and Hunter Card, 24.
MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said an infant, less than a year old, was also shot. She said Wednesday the child was reported to be doing well.
“They (investigators) say they talked to the mother and the infant is doing alright,” she said.
Luebbers said MPD is investigating the shooting and is working to identify any suspects and motives.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
Bianca Moorman contributed to this report.
