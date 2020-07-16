A man found shot to death in Kemper County Wednesday has been identified.
Trent Clemons, 29, of Philadelphia was identified as the victim, said Kemper County Sheriff James Moore.
Moore said deputies responded at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 495 North and Kemper Neshoba Road, where they found Clemons with two gunshot wounds to the head.
Deputies later found a car belonging to Clemons near the scene, Moore said.
A suspect in the shooting has not been identified, but Moore said the crime could have been drug related. The FBI is assisting in the case, Moore said.
