Al Kennedy watches to see if his shot connects on a clay pigeon Thursday at Camp Binachi.
Tracie Russell tries her hand at sporting clays Thursday with instruction from Camp Binachi staff.
Sherry Wallace, left, Pam Tanner and Margaret Brewer make sure participants in the 9th annual Shoot for a Cure have ammo, hearing protection, eye protection and water while out on the course Thursday at Camp Binachi.
EMEPA's Chris Neal mans one of the 12 stations during the 9th annual Shoot for a Cure Thursday.
Shoot for a Cure at Camp Binachi
photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Sportsmen from across the region came out to Camp Binachi on Thursday for East Mississippi Electric Power Association’s 9th annual Shoot for a Cure.The competition covered Camp Binachi’s 12-stand 100 shot sporting clay course, bringing participants together for a good cause. Proceeds from the annual event raise funds for the Relay for Life and Anderson Regional Cancer Center’s Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund.
Graveside services for Mr. Langdon A. Barber will begin at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from Chunky Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Rowzee officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Barbe…
Memorial services for Mr. John A. Collier will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Wallace officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mr. John A. Collier, age 72, of Meridian passed away on…
Graveside services for Patsy Ruth Gressett are Monday, March 7, 2022, 10 a.m., Blue Springs Cemetery. Mrs. Gressett, 80, of Chunky, passed Wednesday. She retired from Avery Dennison and worked at Southern Pipe. Please sign register www.webbstephens.com.
