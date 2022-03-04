photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Shoot for a Cure

Al Kennedy watches to see if his shot connects on a clay pigeon Thursday at Camp Binachi.
Shoot for a Cure

Tracie Russell tries her hand at sporting clays Thursday with instruction from Camp Binachi staff.
Shoot for a Cure

Sherry Wallace, left, Pam Tanner and Margaret Brewer make sure participants in the 9th annual Shoot for a Cure have ammo, hearing protection, eye protection and water while out on the course Thursday at Camp Binachi.
Shoot for a Cure

EMEPA's Chris Neal mans one of the 12 stations during the 9th annual Shoot for a Cure Thursday.

Sportsmen from across the region came out to Camp Binachi on Thursday for East Mississippi Electric Power Association’s 9th annual Shoot for a Cure.The competition covered Camp Binachi’s 12-stand 100 shot sporting clay course, bringing participants together for a good cause. Proceeds from the annual event raise funds for the Relay for Life and Anderson Regional Cancer Center’s Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund.

