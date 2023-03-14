Shoe drive to benefit local youth organizations

Doing a little spring cleaning for spring break? That pair of shoes just sitting in the closet never being worn can be turned into money for several local youth organizations.
Share the Love, a collaborative fundraiser by several Meridian charitable organizations, is conducting a shoe drive through the end of March to help raise funds for their programs, said Leta Palmiter, executive director of Illuminations Center for Dyslexia, one of the participating organizations.
“All of us (organizations) have a passion for working with the kids in this community, and this shoe drive is a way for all of us to collaborate on a common mission because so many times we just stay in our own lane,” said Palmiter, who came up with the idea for the collection drive after seeing a post on social media.
Although the Share the Love shoe drive is a fundraiser, the nonprofits are not asking for money. They are asking community residents to help by cleaning out their closets and donating any shoes not being used. They accept gently worn, used and new shoes.
All donated shoes are then collected by Share the Love volunteers, sorted and bagged into sets of 25 pairs. The shoes will be reused and given a second life by Funds2Orgs, the nation’s largest shoe drive fundraising company.
Funds2Orgs will pay the Share the Love collaborative per pound based on the total weight of shoes collected. The shoes will be shipped to Funds2Orgs’ network of micro-entrepreneurs in countries such as Haiti, Cambodia and Botswana, according to the fundraising website.
Palmiter said shoes not accepted by Funds2Orgs will be either donated to Hope Village for Children for resale or given to downtown Meridian’s new sustainable footwear manufacturing company Shloop - The Shoe Loop for recycling.
The shoe drive seemed like a win-win collaboration with nonprofits receiving much needed funds and shoes being kept out of local landfills, Palmiter said of the chance to work with Shloop to make sure even the unusable shoes or singletons find a home.
“It seemed like a natural fit especially with Shloop coming to downtown Meridian,” she said. “They will shred (the extras) to make raw material for new shoes.”
Money raised through the shoe drive will benefit seven local organizations, including Illuminations Center for Dyslexia, Care Lodge, Hope Village for Children, Meridian Community College’s Best Early Education Practices program, Pine Lake Fellowship Camp, Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian and TrailLife USA Troop MS 0009.
Each participating organization will receive funds based on the number of volunteer hours they have donated to the service project.
Community residents who would like to share their shoes with the Share the Love collaborative can drop them off at numerous collection bins located around town, including at the seven community organizations, the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and McCarty’s Children’s Dentistry. All of the city and county schools also are accepting shoes on behalf of Share the Love, as well as St. Patrick School, Russell Christian Academy and Community Christian School.
So far, Share the Love has collected 625 pairs of shoes for Funds2Orgs, 100 pairs for Hope Village and 100 for Shloop.
Palmiter said she hopes this will become an annual fundraiser for the organizations much like Coats for Kids.
“We will be looking for more partner organizations for next year,” she said.
