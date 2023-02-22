Lauderdale County residents are invited to see their sheriff’s department’s new space on Thursday as the agency holds an open house.
Sheriff Billy Sollie said the open house will begin at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting put on by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation. Following the ceremony, the department will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to give residents, elected officials and others an opportunity to see what the new space looks like.
The new sheriff’s department, which is located off of 22nd Avenue is part of a $50 million government complex project for Lauderdale County officials. When complete, the department’s address will be on 22nd Avenue, but those attending the open house will need to access the department from the corner of E Street and 26th Avenue next to Meridian Housing Authority.
Sollie said he wants to thank Lauderdale County supervisors for their investment in the sheriff’s department and the positive impact the new space will have on both deputies and the public.
“We’re looking forward to sharing with the public what you provided for them,” he said.
While the sheriff’s building is complete, work on the new courthouse building, which will hold many of the county’s departments, is still underway. The county hopes to move into the new space later this year.
