The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested multiple people suspected of driving under the influence over the weekend.
The separate arrests included one felony DUI, eight misdemeanor DUIs, and five DUIs while under the influence of other drugs, said LCSD Chief Deputy Calhoun. One incident led to a minor traffic crash, he said.
•Joel Arias, 69, was charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance and driving under the influence, first offense.
•Drevonte Marquel Armour, 39, was charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance and driving under the influence, first offense.
•Cardarrius Jamall Barfield, 26, was charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance and driving under the influence, second offense.
•Robert Kenneth Floyd,18, was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, expired tag and possession of paraphernalia.
•Anaaliea Iris Gomez, 31, was charged with driving under the influence, second offense and possession of a controlled substance.
•Jesse Livingston Hearne, 38, was charged with speeding, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license, seat beat sheriff's office, driving under the influence, second offense and possession of a controlled substance.
•Charles W. Scott, 24, was charged with driving under the influence, second offense and possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
•Joseph Edward Spinks, 46, was charged with felony/DUI, child restraint law, two counts of driving under the influence and child endangerment, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license and three counts of improper equipment.
•Charlie Sterling Jr., 61, was charged with driving under the influence, second offense.
•James Milton Williams, 21, was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, unauthorized use of a vehicle (joyriding), seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance and disregard of traffic device.
Click It or Ticket Campaign
Calhoun said Monday was the start of the sheriff’s office Click It or Ticket Campaign, which run through Sunday, June 6.
Additional deputies will be located throughout the county watching for drivers who aren't properly restrained. Calhoun said there will also be safety and DUI checkpoints.
“Our goal is to make our roadways safe in Lauderdale County," Calhoun said.
