A Meridian man is behind bars after Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigators connected him with the murder of 42-year-old Tonya R. Ocampo.
Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, was arrested at noon Friday at charged with first degree murder. His bond has been set at $250,000.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies responded about 9:30 a.m. to a call a person had been found unresponsive in a home in the 9400 block of Highway 495.
“Deputies were dispatched along with Metro Ambulance,” Calhoun said in a text message. “Based upon what deputies found at the time, we began a death investigation.”
The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, Calhoun said.
Calhoun said the 911 call came from a family member who stopped by the residence after failing to reach the victim on the phone. Ocampo was at the residence when the family member got there, he said, but left before deputies arrived.
At 10:30 a.m. Ocampo was taken into custody on Grissom Road, Calhoun said. He said investigators were able to talk with him and gather enough information to get a warrant for his arrest.
“Investigators will continue working this case and ultimately present it to the next available grand jury,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.