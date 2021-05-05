Authorities have released the identities of two individuals who they believe were involved in a murder-suicide Tuesday morning in the Russell community.
William Jerry Sumrall, 65, and his ex-wife, Frankie Leanne Sumrall, 56, were both found shot to death at a home on Harper Road, Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said on Wednesday. The pair were divorced but remained a couple, he said.
Sollie said deputies were called to the area about a suspicious vehicle, but when they arrived, found William Jerry Sumrall dead in the driveway of the home.
After talking with witnesses, it was determined that Mr. Sumrall lived nearby, Sollie said.
Officers attempted to contact Frankie Sumrall, who lived at the home on Harper Road, but were unsuccessful, according to Sollie. After forcing their way into her home, deputies found her body in the bedroom, the sheriff said.
According to Sollie, authorities believe that Frankie Sumrall shot her ex-husband before turning the gun on herself. Mr. Sumrall was shot in the back of the house and ran about 30 yards before collapsing, Sollie said.
Sollie, who described the situation as "unfortunate," encouraged people who are experiencing a mental health crisis to seek help.
“Any time a loss of life occurs, you have to ask, 'Couldn’t you talked to somebody?'” he said. “Couldn’t you have reached out and said you needed help?"
Editor's note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides free, 24/7 confidential support. Locally, the Weems Mobile Crisis Response Team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-803-0245.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.