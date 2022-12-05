Sheriff's office eyes future grants

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has its sights set on future grants as the deadline to apply for funding nears.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun on Monday told the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors LCSO plans to apply for two recurring grants through the state to help fund enforcement activities.
The first grant, which is an occupant protection grant, will go toward paying deputies who are not on duty with the department, Calhoun said. The deputies will be working mainly to catch seatbelt violations so vehicle occupants stay safe.
“What we’re requesting for this coming year, ’23-’24, would be $70,293,” he said.
The second grant, which is a DUI grant, would pay for two deputies and equipment, Calhoun said, such as vehicles, portable intoxilyzers and other tools that would help make the deputies more successful in keeping impaired drivers off the road.
“The total of that request is going to be $186,425,” he said.
The two grants are awarded annually, and LCSO applies for them every year, Calhoun said. This year, the grant application window was moved forward from its normal time in February, he said, and now applications are due by December 11.
Although LCSO can request a certain amount of funds, Calhoun said the department won’t know how much the department will be funded until the grants are awarded in July.
ARPA Grants
Lauderdale County is also in the process of applying for the second round of funding under the state’s dollar-for-dollar matching funds grant for American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The county had applied for matching funds for a project to run water and sewer lines along Jimmie Rodgers Parkway to attract potential developers but was unsuccessful in the first funding round.
In a work session Thursday, Road Manager Rush Mayatt said multiple projects in Lauderdale County submitted by rural water associations, which were applying for a different pot of ARPA grand funds, were also rejected.
The City of Meridian was successful in its funding application, with a dollar-for-dollar match of more than $8 million. The funds, which total $17.8 million, will go toward ongoing projects under the consent decree.
The county plans to reapply its project during a second round of funding and anticipates there will be a second round for rural water associations as well.
Additionally, County Administrator Chris Lafferty told the board Thursday that Meridian Community College, which is not eligible for the grant funds, had requested partnering with the county to double its roughly $800,000 for drainage projects around campus.
Although the partnership was discussed, the board wanted to investigate whether that would be legal before moving forward.
Engineering Plus’ Richmond Alexander said the MCC project would also be in competition with the county’s project for the matching grant funds.
The board of supervisors will meet next on Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. While the board normally meets on Mondays, the date was changed due to the holidays.
