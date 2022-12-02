Sheriff's office announces sobriety checkpoints

Lauderdale County residents may see more deputies on the road as the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office plans to conduct sobriety checkpoints throughout the county.
Checkpoints are scheduled to begin 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the intersection of Poplar Springs and Buntin Gunn roads.
Additional checkpoints include:
•December 7 from 7p.m. to 2 a.m. at Highway 39 North at Daleville Grocery
•December 7 from 7p.m. to 2 a.m. at York and Kewanee roads
•December 18 from 7p.m. to 2 a.m. at Wilkerson Loop and Highway 19
•December 21 from 7p.m. to 2 a.m. at Causeyville and Rossie Smith roads
•December 30 from 7p.m. to 2 a.m. at Ponta Hills and Chapel roads
In a news release, Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the checkpoints are part of LCSO’s efforts to keep impaired drivers off the road. All checkpoints are dependent on weather and manpower.
