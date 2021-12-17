Motorists traveling during the holiday season may come across Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting safety and sobriety checkpoints along county roads as the department ramps up its holiday enforcement period.
LCSD announced Thursday sobriety checkpoints would be set up throughout the county beginning Friday, Dec. 17 and running through the end of the year.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the checkpoints were in cooperation with the 2021 Christmas Blitz Drive Sober, Get Pulled over campaign to keep roads free of impaired drivers.
Impaired driving isn’t limited to alcohol, Calhoun said. Deputies will also be looking out for motorists impaired by illegal, and legal drugs.
“We encourage people to get a designated driver and not operate their motor vehicle while impaired,” he said.
Lauderdale County checkpoints are being funded through a grant from the state of Mississippi, Calhoun said, and would be manned by deputies who would otherwise be off-duty.
“These deputies are working on what would be their off shift,” he said.
Checkpoints are scheduled to be set up at:
• Dec. 17 - Causeyville Rd. at Zero Rd. from 8-9 p.m.
• Dec. 18 - Pine Springs at Allen Swamp from 9-10 p.m.
• Dec. 19 - Hwy 494 at Magnolia Lakes from 10-11 p.m.
• Dec. 20 - Hwy 19 S. at Wilkerson Loop from 11 p.m. to midnight
• Dec. 21 - Lindley Rd. at Lamar School from midnight to 1 a.m.
• Dec. 22 - Hwy 80 W. at Pigford Lake Rd. from from 8:30-9:30 p.m.
• Dec. 23 - Old Country Club Rd. at Confederate Rd. 9:30-10:30 p.m.
• Dec. 27 - Old 31st Ave. near Valley Rd. from 10:30-11:30 p.m.
• Dec. 28 - North Hills between Bounds and State Blvd. from 11:30 pm. to 12:30 a.m.
• Dec. 29 - 20th Street Extension and College Dr. from 12:30-1:30 a.m.
• Dec. 31 - 5th St. at Cooper Ave. from 12:30-1:30 a.m.
Scheduled checkpoints may be cancelled in the event of rain or other weather event that creates unsafe conditions.
Various safety checkpoints will also be set up throughout the county during the enforcement period.
While sobriety checkpoints look for impaired drivers, safety checkpoints look for broken lights, proper insurance and other equipment related hazards, Calhoun said. However, impaired drivers should still expect to be stopped if discovered at a safety checkpoint.
All drivers are encouraged to stay alert and be prepared to stop if they encounter a safety or sobriety checkpoint throughout the holiday season.
