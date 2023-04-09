Residents needing copies of incident reports, background checks or finger prints will have another way to pay as the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is now able to take credit and debit card payments.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the department needed to modernize and meet the needs of its customers.
“The need to accept credit and debit card payments was something we’ve needed to do for a long time,” he said.
The necessity of adding credit and debit card payments came into focus after the sheriff’s department relocated from its old location in Raymond P. Davis Annex on Constitution Avenue to the new county government complex on 22nd Avenue.
Although the new space is larger, cleaner, in better condition, more modern and deeply appreciated by the sheriff’s department, Sheriff Billy Sollie told the Board of Supervisors last fall the 22nd Avenue location is also farther away from banks.
One benefit of being in the old annex, he said, was that the office was within a few blocks of numerous banks and an ATM machine was right next door in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. LCSO didn’t run into issues taking cash only because there were numerous places to get cash in the immediate area.
With the move to the new offices, Sollie said his department saw the inconvenience its cash-only transactions were having on residents and realized it needed to change.
In addition to walk-in traffic, Calhoun said the department also gets calls from insurance companies and out-of-state visitors, who need incident reports of a wreck or other documentation. Now, instead of mailing in a check, he said the company or individual can pay over the phone and the record is emailed to them within a few minutes.
In its Feb. 21 meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement between LCSO and ION to process electronic credit and debit card payments. Board Attorney Lee Thaggard said ION is also the vendor used by the Lauderdale County Tax Collector’s office, and the agreement with LCSO has the same terms.
Residents paying by credit or debit card will also be charged a small fee for payment processing. Unlike businesses, which absorb the processing fees, government agencies are prohibited from using taxpayer dollars to cover the processing costs, Calhoun said. The only way to accept credit and debit card payments, he said, is to pass the fees on to customers.
After a few weeks getting things setup, Calhoun said the department’s electronic payment system is running and ready to go whenever residents need to make a payment.
