The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is getting ready for its four-year re-accreditation process.
A team from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission will be conducting an on-site assessment Tuesday to ensure compliance with state standards, according to a news release.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said law enforcement agencies are required to comply with 140 professional standards in order to achieve state-accreditation from The MSLEAC.
The agency will assess how the department conducts traffic stops, its use of force, vehicle pursuits, and hiring processes and other standards. The review will cover 2017 to 2020.
Once the assessors complete their review, a report will be issued to the state commission, who will then decide whether or not to award accreditation.
Individuals wishing to offer comments about the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write to the Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission Attn: Accreditation Alliance Manager 1025 Northpark Dr. Ridgeland, MS 39157.
For more information, call Lt. Marissa Combs at 601-482-9806.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.