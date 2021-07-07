The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department had a busy July 4 weekend, making several arrests for driving under the influence.
Between 6 p.m. on July 2 and 12 a.m on July 5, the department made 16 DUI arrests, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said the department also reported 80 additional traffic infractions pver the weekend. Calhoun said even with the high number of DUIs, there were no fatal accidents.
In a different case, the department arrested a local man after a tip was made to the East Mississippi Crimestoppers.
Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence in the 1300 block of 23rd Avenue, Calhoun said.
Aareon J. Taylor, 29 was taken into custody in connection with three felony indictments, police said. Taylor was charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and a probation violation. Taylor is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility and has no bond.
Aurianna S. Gaddis, 29 was also charged with escape and harboring Taylor in her home, Calhoun said. Gaddis was held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond and has been released.
