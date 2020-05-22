Three men and one woman who were taken into custody Friday are facing multiple charges after investigators searched a property in Meridian, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department said.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, investigators and SWAT officers from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant Friday afternoon at a home in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.
Investigators found marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, heroin, fentanyl and items that had recently been stolen in the county, Calhoun said.
He said the drug task force and investigators from the sheriff's department were preparing arrest warrants Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.