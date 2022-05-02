Sheriff honored for supporting victims of domestic violence

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie was recognized last week for his department’s support of domestic violence victims.
In a ceremony in Jackson, Sollie was one of four Mississippians awarded the Outstanding Service to Crime Victims Award by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
Sollie, who has been a law enforcement officer for more than 40 years, said the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has long had a partnership with Care Lodge, a local shelter for domestic violence victims in Meridian. That partnership, he said, enables law enforcement to connect victims with needed resources.
“They know they have a friend in the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and we know that we have a friend if we have a special situation with a victim, they’re going to come help us,” he said. “Often times these are 2 a.m. calls that deputies or law enforcement responds to, and having the Care Lodge locally with the resources they have is a tremendous asset to this area.”
Wendy Mahoney, Executive Director of Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which nominated Sollie for the award, said the partnership between Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and Care Lodge is an example of how law enforcement and support services can work together to support victims.
"The Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence continues to develop great partnerships throughout the state to enhance systemic advocacy for victims and survivors," she said. "Our award recipient is a wonderful example of how law enforcement partners with the service delivery system to support survivors in our state."
Lauderdale County Supervisor and Board President Jonathan Wells said Sollie was a true public servant. The county, he said, is proud of its sheriff.
“We’re proud of him. He does good in all that he does, and he represents not only the board of supervisors but Lauderdale County very well,” he said.
While the award was given to him, Sollie said it was important to recognize the deputies that respond to domestic violence calls.
“I’m a cheerleader for the men and women of the department,” he said. “They’re the ones who answer those calls, and it makes me feel great to know that I was acknowledged for their work directing those individuals for care. I don’t answer calls for service, but I support those men and women who do.”
