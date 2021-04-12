Sheriff: Food drive sees continued demand

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is seeing continued demand at its weekly food drives, according to Sheriff Billy Sollie.
The drive, which was first hosted in November, is held weekly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but Sollie noted that the food always runs out before 2 p.m.
Sollie said some residents arrive before the food drive starts.
“We have people who start lining up at 5:30 in the morning,” he said.
Some weeks, the truck delivering food comes early, so they start handing out food before 11 a.m.
The drive is part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program, where surplus food from farms nationwide is distributed to U.S. residents. In Mississippi, 49 counties are hosting drives as a part of this program, according to Pam Chapman, executive director of MS Crisis Foundation, the non-profit overseeing the drives.
As of March 25, the sheriff’s department and community volunteers have handed out a total of 17,388 boxes of food at the food drives, according to Sollie. In weight, they have distributed 521,640 pounds of food products. Sollie said these numbers do not include a food drive that took place after March 25.
Lauderdale County is not alone in seeing a high turnout at the drives. Chapman noted that an extensive number of people are visiting food drives around the state.
Sollie said his department will continue to host the drive until the USDA program ends.
The next drive is planned for Wednesday, April 14. With rain in Wednesday's forecast, the food distribution process may be different that day, Sollie said.
Volunteers are needed for the weekly food giveaways. Those interested in volunteering can contact Sollie at 601- 482-9806.
