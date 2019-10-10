An inmate at the Clarke County Jail is being treated for injuries at a Jackson hospital, following a fight Thursday investigators believe started over a sandwich, Sheriff Todd Kemp said.
Joey Jenkins, who was in jail on charges of shooting into a dwelling and aggravated assault, and Dusty Sullivan, who was being jailed on a burglary charge, have shared a cell for several months without incident, Kemp said.
It was not clear who started the fight, Kemp said.
Jenkins was being treated for facial injuries at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and assault charges are pending against Sullivan, according to Kemp.
Sullivan did not have any injuries, Kemp said.
