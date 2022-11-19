Sewer work on Sela Ward Parkway

City of Meridian photo

A boring crew from Delta Constructors was hard at work on the gravity sewer replacement at Sela Ward Parkway, B Street, Friday afternoon. A final stage of the sewer replacement, the crew is boring pipe underneath utilities running along the parkway, Project Engineer Gabe Faggard said. Delta Constructors is a subcontractor on the project. "The (Meridian) city council and the mayor worked quickly to approve the change order to get this done so that the road can be opened as soon as possible," Faggard said.