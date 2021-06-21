Sewer line project nears completion

A section of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive drive near I-20 is temporarily closed due to a sewer line rehabilitation project.
Since around June 10, MLK Jr. Drive between St. Paul Street and St. John Street has been closed, said Hugh Smith, the City of Meridian’s public works director. The city’s plan is to re-open the road by the end of the week.
Smith said the city had to repair a main sewer trunk line, which is a line that connects multiple smaller sewer lines. The trunk line runs along the edge of the bank of Sowashee Creek and in front of a bridge, so the city had to remove a section of the road to relay the line.
The trunk line had deteriorated and needed to be repaired, Smith said. He expects the city to complete its work on the trunk line by the end of next week, but it has already completed the work on the MLK Jr. Drive section of the line.
But before MLK Jr. Drive can be reopened, the road needs to be repaved. Smith is hoping that the paving will be finished by the end of the week.
