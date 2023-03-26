Severe weather to return Sunday evening

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.