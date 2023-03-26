Severe weather to return Sunday evening

As Lauderdale County residents clean up from Friday storms, a second round of severe weather is expected to move across the region Sunday night.
The National Weather Service in Jackson said severe thunderstorms are likely for Lauderdale County and much of the state along and south of the I-20 corridor.
The storms have the potential to bring hail up to tennis ball size and damaging winds up to 70 mph. Tornadoes are also possible.
For areas east of I-55 and along or south of I-20, the National Weather Service warned flash flooding is also possible. The storms are capable of dumping 2-4 inches of rain in a short amount of time, which can overwhelm drainage systems and cause flooding in some areas.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warned residents ahead of the storm to make preparations in case severe weather strikes. Residents are encouraged to make sure they have an emergency plan in place, including multiple ways to receive emergency weather alerts.
Lauderdale County residents can sign up to receive emergency alerts through the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency by texting their zip code to 888777 or online at lemaonline.com
Meridian residents can receive alerts through the city’s CodeRED alert system by texting “MERIDIANMS” to 99411 or by following the link on the city’s website, meridianms.org. Anyone needing assistance signing up can contact Meridian Public Safety at 601-484-6890.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.