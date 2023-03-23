Severe weather likely Friday afternoon

Lauderdale County residents will want to keep an eye on the forecast and make sure they have an emergency plan in place as strong storms are expected across much of the state Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Jackson said a severe weather event is likely heading into Friday night with potential tornadoes, hail and damaging winds up to 70 mph.
For Meridian and Lauderdale County, the main threat is expected to be between 11 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Forecasters also warned severe weather is also possible Sunday.
In the event of a tornado, residents are urged to go to the lowest floor and get in the center of the building, such as a hallway, bathroom or closet. Those living in a mobile home should find a sturdier structure if at all possible.
Lauderdale County residents can sign up to receive emergency alerts through the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency by texting their zip code to 888777 or online at lemaonline.com
Meridian residents can receive alerts through the city’s CodeRED alert system by texting “MERIDIANMS” to 99411 or by following the link on the city’s website, meridianms.org. Anyone needing assistance signing up can contact Meridian Public Safety at 601-484-6890.
